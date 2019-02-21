|
CURRIE Lady Jeanne Marion
(nee Clarke) (Edinburgh)
On February 15, 2019, peacefully in the tender care of Strachan House and surrounded by the family, Lady Jeanne Marion Currie (nee Clarke), beloved and loving wife of the late Professor Sir Alastair Currie, much loved mother of Colin, Helen Jane, Alex and the late Maggie and John, proud granny of thirteen and great-granny of fourteen. Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Greyfriars Kirk, Edinburgh, at 12.15 pm, on Monday, February 25. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 21, 2019
