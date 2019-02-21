Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne CURRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Marion (Clarke) CURRIE

Notice Condolences

Jeanne Marion (Clarke) CURRIE Notice
CURRIE Lady Jeanne Marion
(nee Clarke) (Edinburgh)
On February 15, 2019, peacefully in the tender care of Strachan House and surrounded by the family, Lady Jeanne Marion Currie (nee Clarke), beloved and loving wife of the late Professor Sir Alastair Currie, much loved mother of Colin, Helen Jane, Alex and the late Maggie and John, proud granny of thirteen and great-granny of fourteen. Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Greyfriars Kirk, Edinburgh, at 12.15 pm, on Monday, February 25. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.