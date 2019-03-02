Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00
Three Kings Hall
Ochil Towers School
Auchterarder
View Map
Peacefully, at her home, in Auchterarder, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Surrounded by her family. (Co Founder of Ochil Towers Rudolph Steiner School). Jean, beloved wife of Johannes, a much loved mother and grandmother. A Celebration of Jean's life will be held in the Three Kings Hall, Ochil Towers School, Auchterarder, on Thursday, March 7, at 11 am. Donations if desired can be made for Perth Theatre (Sco22400). Private family cremation.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 2, 2019
