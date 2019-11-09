|
ROLLO Jean (Cupar)
Dave and Pat would like to thank all friends and family for the cards and messages of support they received following the recent sad loss of Jean. Thanks to Rhys and Steven of Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, for their help and professionalism, to Rev Ian Wotherspoon, for his comforting service and support, to all the staff at Ninewells Hospital, for their exceptional care, to Howe of Fife RFC and Patrick Gilmore for their catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. A grand total of £2005 was collected for MND Scotland in memory of Jean's brother Robin. Thank you to all who donated so generously.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 9, 2019