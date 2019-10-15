|
ROLLO Jean (Cupar, Fife)
Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Jean (nee Waddell), aged 82 years, of Cupar, loving wife of Dave, much loved mother to Pat, loved sister of the late Robin, caring auntie to Bill, Helen, Johnny, Jane, Colin and Robin, also a good friend to many. Funeral service in St John's and Dairsie United Parish Church, Main Street, Dairsie, on Monday, October 21, at 12.45 pm, thereafter to Cupar Cemetery at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the church doors for Motor Neurone Disease Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 15, 2019