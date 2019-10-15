Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean ROLLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean ROLLO

Notice Condolences

Jean ROLLO Notice
ROLLO Jean (Cupar, Fife)
Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Jean (nee Waddell), aged 82 years, of Cupar, loving wife of Dave, much loved mother to Pat, loved sister of the late Robin, caring auntie to Bill, Helen, Johnny, Jane, Colin and Robin, also a good friend to many. Funeral service in St John's and Dairsie United Parish Church, Main Street, Dairsie, on Monday, October 21, at 12.45 pm, thereafter to Cupar Cemetery at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the church doors for Motor Neurone Disease Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.