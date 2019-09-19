Home

Dr Jean Lilias (Cooper) PALMER

Dr Jean Lilias (Cooper) PALMER Notice
PALMER Dr Jean Lilias (nee Cooper) (Carnwath)
Died as a result of a stroke, at Wishaw General Hospital, Scotland, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Dr Palmer, worked for many years in the Australian Victorian School Health Programmes, but had retired to her home town of Carnwath, in Scotland. Loved wife of Geoff Palmer and sadly missed by many of her friends in Australia. Funeral service will take place at Carnwath Cemetery, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends and relatives are invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 19, 2019
