LAMB Jean Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Friday, October 4, 2019, Jean, much loved wife of Charlie, loving mother to Gordon, Ian and Lorna, a loving granny and great-granny. Funeral service to be held at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Tuesday, October 15, at 11.30 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made at the crematorium door towards Ward 3, Ninewells Hospital, if so desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 11, 2019