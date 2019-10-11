Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean LAMB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean LAMB

Notice Condolences

Jean LAMB Notice
LAMB Jean Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Friday, October 4, 2019, Jean, much loved wife of Charlie, loving mother to Gordon, Ian and Lorna, a loving granny and great-granny. Funeral service to be held at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Tuesday, October 15, at 11.30 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made at the crematorium door towards Ward 3, Ninewells Hospital, if so desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.