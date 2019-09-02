|
RUTHERFORD Jean Isabel (Peebles / Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on August 28, 2019, at Sir James McKay House, Jean, aged 84 years. Daughter of the late William and Isabella Rutherford, sister of Alan and the late Christine and aunt of Allison, Joanne and Kate. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, September 6, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only. If desired, a donation can be made to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 2, 2019