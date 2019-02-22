Home

Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
14:30
St Michael's & South Parish Church
HUTCHISON Jean (Dumfries)
On February 17, 2019, peacefully at her home, Jean Drysdale Hutchison,
(nee Wightman), of Edinburgh Road, Dumfries, beloved wife of the late Dr George Hutchison, much loved mother of David, Jean and Jill, much loved granny of Stuart, Emma and Suzie, a much loved mother-in-law of Alastair and Dougie. After a private cremation, a memorial service will be held at St Michael's & South Parish Church on Friday, March 1, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 22, 2019
