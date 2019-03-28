|
WALKER Jean Falconer Mitchell
(nee Anderson) (Kirkcaldy / formerly of Methil)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, March 22, 2019, Jean Falconer Mitchell
(nee Anderson), aged 87 years,. Beloved wife of George, cherished mother of Gillian, Shiona and Donald, also a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. A well respected local primary school teacher. Funeral service on Thursday, April 4, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium,
1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please, but there will be a collection for childhood cancer charity Love Oliver.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 28, 2019
