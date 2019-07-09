|
PURCELL Jean Dunbar (Kirkliston, formerly Glasgow and Inveraray)
On June 29, 2019, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, with her family. Jean, much loved wife of the late Kevin, mum of Chris, sister of Mary and granny of Ruth and Matthew. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are invited, at St Paul's & St George's Church, 10 Broughton Street, Edinburgh, EH1 3RH, on Monday, July 15, at 2 pm. Burial to follow at Glen Shira Cemetery, Inveraray, PA32 8XF, on Tuesday, July 16, at 12 noon.
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2019