JENKINS Jean Catherine (Strathaven)
With dignity in Univesity Hospital, Wishaw, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, Jean Crerand, aged 86 years, beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mother of Graeme, Audrey and Margery loving grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, 22 Sydes Brae, Blantyre G72 0TL, on Monday, September 30, at 2 pm. To which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, but if desired donations to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 26, 2019