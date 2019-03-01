|
|
|
JARVIE Java Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, after a short illness, on Friday, February 22, 2019, Java, aged 61 years. Much loved husband of the late Alison, a much loved dad and grandad. Funeral service to be held at George Stewart Funeral Directors, Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Wednesday, March 6, at 12.30 pm, and thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, may be made at the chapel and crematorium doors towards Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 1, 2019
