Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:30
George Stewart Funeral Directors, Chapel of Rest
Millgate Loan
Arbroath
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Java JARVIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Java JARVIE

Notice Condolences

Java JARVIE Notice
JARVIE Java Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, after a short illness, on Friday, February 22, 2019, Java, aged 61 years. Much loved husband of the late Alison, a much loved dad and grandad. Funeral service to be held at George Stewart Funeral Directors, Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Wednesday, March 6, at 12.30 pm, and thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, may be made at the chapel and crematorium doors towards Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.