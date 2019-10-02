|
HEDLEY Janet (Selkirk)
Peacefully, at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk, after a long illness on Sunday, September 29, 2019, Janet, aged 84 years, dearly beloved wife of Peter, dear mother of Bill, mother-in-law of Doreen, proud and loving granny of Linda and Debbie and their partners Mark and Darren and great-granny of Sophie, Jake, Jamie and Emma. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Tuesday, October 8, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 2, 2019