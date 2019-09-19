|
|
|
IRVINE Jane Stoddart Nöel
(nee Thomson) (Ingliston, Edinburgh)
Nöel died peacefully, on September 10, 2019, in her own home aged 101. Beloved wife of the late Dr Donald Irvine (Obstetrician & Gynaecologist). Dearly loved mother of Hamish, Jane and John. A loving mother-in-law to Brenda, Joseph and Jane. A devoted grandmother to Jillian, the late Angus, the late Helen, Antonina, Donald, Arabella, Peter and Jonathan. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Tuesday, September 24, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. Collection for British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 19, 2019