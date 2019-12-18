Home

Jane (Jean) McCRAW

Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on December 12, 2019. Jean, beloved wife of the late Alex, much loved mum of Ann and Alex and a loving granny and great-granny to the family. Requiem Mass will be held at St John the Evangelist RC Church, Portobello, on Tuesday, December 24, at 9.45 am, thereafter to Seafield Crematorium, at 11 am, both to which all friends are welcome. Flowers may be sent to James Scott & Son, 314 Portobello High Street, Edinburgh, EH15 2DA. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 18, 2019
