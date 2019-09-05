Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane GILLESPIE

Notice Condolences

Jane GILLESPIE Notice
GILLESPIE Jane Suddenly, but peacefully at home in Edzell, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, Jane (nee Rae), latterly of Keptie Road, Arbroath, aged 60 years, dear wife of Angus, beloved mum of Helen, proud granny of Beau, loving sister of Ian and cherished daughter of the late David and Helen Rae, as well as niece of the late Grace Webster. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim on Tuesday, September 10, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the crematorium in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.