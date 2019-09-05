|
GILLESPIE Jane Suddenly, but peacefully at home in Edzell, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, Jane (nee Rae), latterly of Keptie Road, Arbroath, aged 60 years, dear wife of Angus, beloved mum of Helen, proud granny of Beau, loving sister of Ian and cherished daughter of the late David and Helen Rae, as well as niece of the late Grace Webster. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim on Tuesday, September 10, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the crematorium in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019