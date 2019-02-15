|
|
|
DINGWALL Jane (Jean) (formerly Haddington)
Peacefully, in Tyneholm Stables Care Home, Pencaitland, on February 12, 2019, Jean, beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of James, George, Ian, Colin and Jarvis and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother of the family. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, February 21, at 11 am, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Dementia Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More