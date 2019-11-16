|
|
|
Watson Peacefully at Peace Haven Care Home, Lundinlinks on Monday 11th November 2019, James Watson (Jim),
aged 89 years, of Lundinlinks.
Dearly loved husband of late May Muir, very dear father of Robin, Jeremy, Diane and the late Alan and a proud grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service at
Largo Parish Church, Upper Largo on
Thursday November 21st at 10.15am, thereafter to Largo Cemetery at 11am. All friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if desired, may be given at
the Church for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 16, 2019