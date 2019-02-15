Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
15:00
Roucan Loch Crematorium
Dumfries
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James CLYDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stewart (Jim) CLYDE

Notice Condolences

James Stewart (Jim) CLYDE Notice
CLYDE James (Jim) Stewart, BDS (Glasgow), FDS (formerly Edinburgh / Dumfries)
Peacefully, with family at his side at Charnwood Lodge, Dumfries on Saturday, February 9, 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved husband of Sheila, much loved dad to Terry, John and Katie, father-in-law to Niall, Trish and Nigel and grandy to James, Robert, Al and Dan. Jim will be sorely missed by family and friends. Funeral service at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries on Friday, February 22, at 3 pm. Family Flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.