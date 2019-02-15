|
CLYDE James (Jim) Stewart, BDS (Glasgow), FDS (formerly Edinburgh / Dumfries)
Peacefully, with family at his side at Charnwood Lodge, Dumfries on Saturday, February 9, 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved husband of Sheila, much loved dad to Terry, John and Katie, father-in-law to Niall, Trish and Nigel and grandy to James, Robert, Al and Dan. Jim will be sorely missed by family and friends. Funeral service at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries on Friday, February 22, at 3 pm. Family Flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 15, 2019
