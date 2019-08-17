|
WATSON James (Jim) Salter (Burghead / Forres / Livingston)
Suddenly at home, after a short illness, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, James (Jim) Salter, aged 79 years . Dearly loved husband of June, much loved father of John and Mandy, proud grandfather of Briony, Eloise and Emma. Cremation at Moray Crematorium, on Monday, August 19, at 2.30 pm. No flowers please, but if desired, donations to Marie Curie. Friends of Jim are welcome to join the family at The Bothy, Burghead, afterwards at 3.45 pm.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 17, 2019