RUNCIMAN James (Tim) (Lauder / formerly Allanshaws)
On March 15, 2019, Tim, aged 84 years, passed away peacefully in the care of Murray House, Kelso, beloved husband of the late Kath, much loved dad of Jimmy, Stewart, Roderick and Douglas, a dear father-in-law and proud papa of his nine grandchildren and great-granddaughter. The end of an era. Interment in Lauder Cemetery on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 am, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Melrose Parish Church at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited to both services. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 19, 2019
