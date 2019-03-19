Home

Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00
Lauder Cemetery
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00
Melrose Parish Church
James (Tim) RUNCIMAN

Notice Condolences

James (Tim) RUNCIMAN Notice
RUNCIMAN James (Tim) (Lauder / formerly Allanshaws)
On March 15, 2019, Tim, aged 84 years, passed away peacefully in the care of Murray House, Kelso, beloved husband of the late Kath, much loved dad of Jimmy, Stewart, Roderick and Douglas, a dear father-in-law and proud papa of his nine grandchildren and great-granddaughter. The end of an era. Interment in Lauder Cemetery on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 am, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Melrose Parish Church at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited to both services. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 19, 2019
