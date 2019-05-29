Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James REID

Notice Condolences

James REID Notice
REID James (Biggar)
On Monday, May 20, 2019, after a short illness, James Skeoch Reid (retired dental surgeon), loving and much loved husband, father, grandfather and much respected member of the extended family and loyal friend to many. Jim requested no mourning for a long life, well lived. Elaine, Andrew and Rosalind warmly invite all family and friends to join them at the Elphinstone Hotel, Biggar, on Sunday, June 16, between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm for an informal lunch to share a time of memories and fellowship. No mourning dress.
Published in The Scotsman on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.