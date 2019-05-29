|
REID James (Biggar)
On Monday, May 20, 2019, after a short illness, James Skeoch Reid (retired dental surgeon), loving and much loved husband, father, grandfather and much respected member of the extended family and loyal friend to many. Jim requested no mourning for a long life, well lived. Elaine, Andrew and Rosalind warmly invite all family and friends to join them at the Elphinstone Hotel, Biggar, on Sunday, June 16, between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm for an informal lunch to share a time of memories and fellowship. No mourning dress.
Published in The Scotsman on May 29, 2019
