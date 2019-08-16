|
KENDALL James P. (Edinburgh)
It is with the utmost sadness we announce the death of James Philip Kendall (Jim). He passed away suddenly on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the age of 69. He was a wonderful loving husband to Marion Sutherland, devoted father to Jane and Anne, step-father to Charlie and Laurie and father-in-law to David. He was thrilled to have become a grandfather to Marcus in January. Jim was a treasured friend and he leaves an unfillable gap in many lives. The funeral will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel at 1 pm, on Thursday, August 22.
Family flowers only, donations to the Scottish Wildlife Trust (www.scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk) or Scottish Association for Mental Health, Redhall Walled Garden (www.samh.org.uk).
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019