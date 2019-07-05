Home

Died peacefully, on June 30, 2019, at St Columbas Care Home, Dundee, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Margaret Soutar (nee Campbell) and previously the late Nancy Soutar (nee Gordon). Dearly loved father to Pamela, step father to Andy and Deborah (Debbie), proud grandfather to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, cherished brother of Rena and Jean. A funeral service will be held to celebrate the life of Jim on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11.30 am, at Dundee Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be held at the service for SAMH, if people desire.
Published in The Scotsman on July 5, 2019
