McLAFFERTY
James (Jim) (Barnton, Edinburgh)
On August 2, 2019, after a short illness which he faced with his celebrated strength of character, Jim, beloved and adoring husband of the late Morag, loving and precious father of Diane and Ross and grandfather of Fingal who loved him deeply. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Saturday, August 17, at
11.30 am, to which all will be welcome. Retiral donations will be invited for Cancer Research UK, in memory of Morag.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 7, 2019