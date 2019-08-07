Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for James McLAFFERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) McLAFFERTY

Notice Condolences

James (Jim) McLAFFERTY Notice
McLAFFERTY
James (Jim) (Barnton, Edinburgh)
On August 2, 2019, after a short illness which he faced with his celebrated strength of character, Jim, beloved and adoring husband of the late Morag, loving and precious father of Diane and Ross and grandfather of Fingal who loved him deeply. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Saturday, August 17, at
11.30 am, to which all will be welcome. Retiral donations will be invited for Cancer Research UK, in memory of Morag.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.