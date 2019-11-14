Home

At the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on October 30, 2019, following a long illness, bravely borne. James, formerly of Holland Park, London and latterly of Inveresk, East Lothian. Devoted husband of Rosemary (née Graham), loving uncle of Graham Kenneth Suttle and fond cousin of Maureen Macfarlane, Francis Gallagher and families. A service of thanksgiving will take place at the Chapel of St Albert the Great, University of Edinburgh, George Square Lane, EH8 9LD, on Friday, November 22, at 11 am, to which family, friends and former colleagues are cordially invited. Family flowers only, please. May he rest in peace.
