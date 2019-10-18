|
STODDART James Kerr (Jimmy) (Leith)
Peacefully, at Erskine Care Home, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Jimmy, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Ian and Graeme, Jess and grandad to Hal and Ida and loving brother of Peter. Jimmy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Tuesday, October 22, at 2pm, to which all are welcome. No black, bright colours. Family flowers only, please. There is a little less sunshine on Leith today.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 18, 2019