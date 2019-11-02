Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James KELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James KELMAN

Notice Condolences

James KELMAN Notice
KELMAN James (Inverarity)
Peacefully, at Strathmore Hospice, Forfar, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, James, aged 74 years, dearly beloved husband of Patricia, father to Jamie, Lucy and Victoria and a proud grandfather. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday, November 8, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but a donation if desired can be made in aid of Lippen Care and Macmillan Nurses.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -