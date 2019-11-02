|
KELMAN James (Inverarity)
Peacefully, at Strathmore Hospice, Forfar, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, James, aged 74 years, dearly beloved husband of Patricia, father to Jamie, Lucy and Victoria and a proud grandfather. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday, November 8, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but a donation if desired can be made in aid of Lippen Care and Macmillan Nurses.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 2, 2019