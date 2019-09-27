|
FROST James George Alexander (Edinburgh)
Gracefully, on September 20, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice, with his wife and brother by his side, Jamie, a talented and respected teacher and sportsman, adored and respected husband and father, son and brother, cousin and friend. A private committal will be followed by a memorial service at
St John the Evangelist, Edinburgh on Saturday, November 30, at 3.30 pm, to which his many friends are warmly welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 27, 2019