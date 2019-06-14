Home

MILLAR James Finlayson James Finlayson Millar, aged 81 years, passed away peacefully, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Iris, loving father of Alison and Steven, dear father-in-law to Stuart and a very much loved granda to Zak and Josie. Funeral service to be held at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday, June 17, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made at the crematorium door towards diabetes charities, if so desired.
Published in The Scotsman on June 14, 2019
