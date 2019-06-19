|
ALLEN James Duff (Longnewton)
Sadly, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the care of the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital. James, husband of Margaret, much loved father to Jamie and Gina, Guk to Robin, brother to Issy and father-in-law to Jamie. Interment private, however a celebration of life will take place at Longnewton in due course to which all friends are respectfully invited. Details of which will shortly be available from Thomas Brown & Sons Funeral Directors, Melrose, Tel: 01896 822632 or website www.thomasbrown.co.uk/
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2019
