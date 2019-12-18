|
|
|
GRAY James Douglas Young (Doug) (Edinburgh / formerly Dundee)
Peacefully, at Ferryfield House, Edinburgh, on Monday, December 16, 2019, Doug, beloved husband of the late Elma, much loved father of Iain, Moira, Ken and Gordon, adored Dougie to his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private cremation on Tuesday, December 24, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Cramond Kirk, Edinburgh, EH4 6NS, at 12.15 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 18, 2019