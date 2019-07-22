Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
15:45
Linn Crematorium, St Giles Chapel
Lainshaw Drive
Glasgow
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Coldwell YOUNG

Notice Condolences

James Coldwell YOUNG Notice
YOUNG James Coldwell (Glasgow)
Peacefully, in his 100th year, on July 14, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. James, beloved husband for over 66 years to the late Lucy, much loved father to Louise and Joyce and father-in-law to James and William. Adored grandfather to Craig, Glen and Jo and a loving great-grandfather. James was a co-founder of St Judes Laundry for the Disabled. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at 3.45 pm, at Linn Crematorium, St Giles Chapel, Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow. Friends and family welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.