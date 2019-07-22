|
|
|
YOUNG James Coldwell (Glasgow)
Peacefully, in his 100th year, on July 14, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. James, beloved husband for over 66 years to the late Lucy, much loved father to Louise and Joyce and father-in-law to James and William. Adored grandfather to Craig, Glen and Jo and a loving great-grandfather. James was a co-founder of St Judes Laundry for the Disabled. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at 3.45 pm, at Linn Crematorium, St Giles Chapel, Lainshaw Drive, Glasgow. Friends and family welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on July 22, 2019