CARGILL James Suddenly, on September 24, 2019, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, James, loving husband of the late Carol, beloved father of James and Carol and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. A celebration of James's life will take place at George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan Arbroath at 1.30 pm, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and thereafter to the Western Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted at the chapel door for the Arbroath Lifeboat.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 4, 2019
