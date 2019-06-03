|
|
|
McCREADY
James Calum (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)
Suddenly, on Monday, May 27, 2019, whilst fishing on the River Tummel, Calum, aged 59 years, much loved husband of Fiona, and father to Selina and Jessica. There will be a celebration of Calum's life on Monday, June 10, at 4.30 pm, at the Royal Burgess Golf Club, to which all friends are warmly invited. Please wear bright colours. No jeans, no flowers, but donations, if desired, may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Scotsman on June 3, 2019
Read More