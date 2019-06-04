|
|
|
BROWN James (Leven)
Very suddenly while walking on the Lomond Hills, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, James Brown, aged 55 years, Victoria Road, Leven and formerly Elie, very much loved and loving dad of Amy, dear husband of Gillian, very dear son of Russell and the late Ian Brown, very much loved brother of Euan, David and Vicky and a dear brother-in-law and uncle. James will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, June 10 at 12.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired may be given for British Heart Foundation. Black attire optional.
Published in The Scotsman on June 4, 2019
Read More