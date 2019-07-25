|
ALLEN James (Longnewton)
Margaret, Jamie and Gina would like to thank friends for their support during James's illness and for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received. Special thanks to doctors and district nurses at Jedburgh Health Centre, the Western General Hospital, Lavender Touch, Marie Curie, the Hospital to Home team and the medical wards of the BGH for their loving care and attention. Thanks to all who attended the celebration at Longnewton where £1200 was collected towards Prostate Cancer Research, Lavender Touch and The Margaret Kerr Unit and to Jane Keir and Thomas Brown & Sons for their compassion and professionalism.
Published in The Scotsman on July 25, 2019