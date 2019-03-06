Home

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00
St Mary's Church
Dalkeith
Interment
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:45
Newbattle Cemetery
James (Jim) ALLAN

ALLAN James (Jim) (Mayfield, Dalkeith)
Peacefully, with his family beside him, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on February 22, 2019, Jim, beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad, grandad, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. A church service will be held at St Mary's Church, Dalkeith, on Monday, March 11, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Interment thereafter to Newbattle Cemetery, at 10.45 am,
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2019
