INGLIS Professor J. Alistair M. (Uplawmoor)
At the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on Friday, November 8, 2019, Professor James Alistair Macfarlane Inglis, CBE, beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Howie or Inglis, much loved father of Alexander, Elspeth, Morag, Marion and Ronald. A dear grandad and father-in-law. Private cremation. Thanksgiving service at Caldwell Parish Church, Neilston Road, Uplawmoor, on Wednesday, November 20, at 11.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 13, 2019