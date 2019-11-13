Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for J. INGLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Professor J. Alistair M. INGLIS

Notice Condolences

Professor J. Alistair M. INGLIS Notice
INGLIS Professor J. Alistair M. (Uplawmoor)
At the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on Friday, November 8, 2019, Professor James Alistair Macfarlane Inglis, CBE, beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Howie or Inglis, much loved father of Alexander, Elspeth, Morag, Marion and Ronald. A dear grandad and father-in-law. Private cremation. Thanksgiving service at Caldwell Parish Church, Neilston Road, Uplawmoor, on Wednesday, November 20, at 11.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -