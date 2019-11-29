|
TULLOCH Ivor Thomson Grieve (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, Ivor, much loved husband of the late Jean, proud father of Morag, Roddy and Fiona and a dearly loved grandfather. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Starlaw Road, Livingston, EH54 7DA, on Friday, December 6, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers there will be a retiral collection in aid of The Royal British Legion.
