Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivor TULLOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivor Thomson Grieve TULLOCH

Notice Condolences

Ivor Thomson Grieve TULLOCH Notice
TULLOCH Ivor Thomson Grieve (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, Ivor, much loved husband of the late Jean, proud father of Morag, Roddy and Fiona and a dearly loved grandfather. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Starlaw Road, Livingston, EH54 7DA, on Friday, December 6, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers there will be a retiral collection in aid of The Royal British Legion.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -