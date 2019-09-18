|
SMELLIE Isobel Shedden (nee Paton) (Ayr)
Peacefully, at the Ayrshire Hospice, on September 13, 2019, with husband Ian by her side. A strong and dignified lady who delighted in helping others. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends, but her spirit will live on in us all. Funeral Tuesday, September 24, starts at Dunure Cemetery, at 10.30 am, followed by an 11.30 am service at St Columba Church, Ayr. Family and all friends welcome. Ladies dress dark with some brightness. Donations to Cancer Research UK rather than flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 18, 2019