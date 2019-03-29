Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel MORRISON

Notice Condolences

Isobel MORRISON Notice
MORRISON Isobel (Innerleithen)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Borders General Hospital, on March 26, 2019, Isobel Reid, dearly beloved wife of the late Ian Morrison, much loved daughter of the late Rev John and Mrs Reid, dear sister of Margaret Buchan and Jean, greatly loved aunt to Marion and Katherine and dear friend to many. Service in Manor Kirk (near Peebles) on Friday, April 5, at 12 noon, to which all friends are invited, thereafter interment in the Kirk yard. Family flowers only, but if so desired donations to CHAS may be given at the Kirk.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.