MORRISON Isobel (Innerleithen)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Borders General Hospital, on March 26, 2019, Isobel Reid, dearly beloved wife of the late Ian Morrison, much loved daughter of the late Rev John and Mrs Reid, dear sister of Margaret Buchan and Jean, greatly loved aunt to Marion and Katherine and dear friend to many. Service in Manor Kirk (near Peebles) on Friday, April 5, at 12 noon, to which all friends are invited, thereafter interment in the Kirk yard. Family flowers only, but if so desired donations to CHAS may be given at the Kirk.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 29, 2019
