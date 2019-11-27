Home

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:45
Dunfermline Crematorium
WHITSON Isobel Mary Sharp (nee Lennox) (Bonnyrigg / Dunfermline)
Peacefully, at the Beaches Care Home, Dunfermline, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Isobel, aged 97 years, formerly of Bonnyrigg. Beloved wife to the late Andrew and mum to Patricia, Morag and Richard. A much loved mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and great-great-gran, who will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Monday, December 2, at 2.45 pm.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 27, 2019
