DARLING Isobel (nee Edmond) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, with her family by her side, in the loving care of the staff in St Columba's Hospice, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Isobel, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Devoted mother of Alistair, Fraser and Laura, much loved sister, mother-in-law, aunt, gran and great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, October 7, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please and wear a splash of blue for Isobel.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 26, 2019
