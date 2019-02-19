Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00
Dunbar Parish Church
JONES Isabella Robertson (Ella) (Musselburgh, Edinburgh / Dunbar)
Suddenly but peacefully, in her 92nd year, at Struan Lodge, Care Home, Edinburgh, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, Ella, (former Deputy Head Teacher of Tranent Primary School), beloved daughter of the late Edward and Mary, dearly loved aunt, great aunt, great-great-aunt of the family and lifelong friend of the Macdonalds.
A funeral service to which all family and friends are invited will be held at Dunbar Parish Church, on Monday, February 25, 12 noon, followed by interment at Deer Park Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke (Scotland), may be given on retiral.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 19, 2019
