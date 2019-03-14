|
|
|
JONES Isabella (Ella) (Musselburgh, Edinburgh
/ Dunbar)
The Macdonalds and Jones' and their respective families, would like to thank, most sincerely, all relatives and friends who attended Ella's funeral service. Also for the many cards and messages of condolence received. Special thanks to the Rev G. Stevenson for the service and for conveying the tribute to Ella. Sincere thanks to Funeral Director Gary Tait for his professional conduct throughout and for the donations of £311.90 for Chest, Heart & Stroke (Scotland).
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 14, 2019
