HOLYWELL Isabella (Isabel) (Coldingham)
Suddenly, but Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital on Saturday, August 17, 2019, Isabel, a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of all the family. A funeral service to which all friends and family are invited, will be held in Coldingham Priory on Tuesday, September 3, at 11 am, followed by a committal service at Houndwood Crematorium at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as donations may be given on retiral in aid of the SSPCA.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019
