Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30
George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest
Millgate Loan, Arbroath
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella GREENHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella GREENHILL

Notice Condolences

Isabella GREENHILL Notice
GREENHILL Isabella Peacefully, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Seaton Grove Arbroath, Isabella Swankie Smith (nee Couper), aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late David Greenhill, mum of James, gran of Jamie and Sean, step-gran of Scott, David and Carole and a great-gran of Kelsey, Caitlin, Arran, Brogan and Megan. Funeral service be held at George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Wednesday, July 31, at 11.30 am and thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 12.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, may be made at the chapel and crematorium doors towards Alzheimer Scotland. Refreshments will be held at The Cliffburn Hotel, after the service.
Published in The Scotsman on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.