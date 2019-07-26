|
GREENHILL Isabella Peacefully, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Seaton Grove Arbroath, Isabella Swankie Smith (nee Couper), aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late David Greenhill, mum of James, gran of Jamie and Sean, step-gran of Scott, David and Carole and a great-gran of Kelsey, Caitlin, Arran, Brogan and Megan. Funeral service be held at George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Wednesday, July 31, at 11.30 am and thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 12.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, may be made at the chapel and crematorium doors towards Alzheimer Scotland. Refreshments will be held at The Cliffburn Hotel, after the service.
Published in The Scotsman on July 26, 2019