SHEPHERD Isabella Evelyn (Cupar, Fife)
Peacefully, at Earlsferry Care Home, Elie, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Isabella Evelyn, aged 88 years formerly of Watts Gardens, Cupar and Leslie, beloved wife of the late Bill (William), also a dear mum, gran, great-gran. Funeral service on Tuesday, June 25, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made at crematorium doors for Dementia Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2019
