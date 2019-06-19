Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
15:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella SHEPHERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella Evelyn SHEPHERD

Notice Condolences

Isabella Evelyn SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD Isabella Evelyn (Cupar, Fife)
Peacefully, at Earlsferry Care Home, Elie, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Isabella Evelyn, aged 88 years formerly of Watts Gardens, Cupar and Leslie, beloved wife of the late Bill (William), also a dear mum, gran, great-gran. Funeral service on Tuesday, June 25, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made at crematorium doors for Dementia Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.