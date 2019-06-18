Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
14:30
Biggar Cemetery
Isabel (Pollock) COOPER

Isabel (Pollock) COOPER Notice
COOPER Isabel
(nee Pollock) (Biggar / Silverburn)
Peacefully, at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019, Isabel, beloved wife of Andrew, loving mum of Jane and Steven and mother-in-law to Ranald and Angie. Proud Nannie to her six grandchildren and one great-grandson. A service in celebration of her life, to which all family and friends are warmly invited, will be held at Biggar Kirk, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2.30 pm, then to Biggar Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 18, 2019
